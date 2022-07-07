Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HOPE opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.
HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday.
About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.