Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Position Increased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 32.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

