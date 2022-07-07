Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,686 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $82.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $120,330.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $2,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,565,996.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,976 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,266 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

