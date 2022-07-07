Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 374,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

