Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE HUN opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.