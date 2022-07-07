Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.38. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

