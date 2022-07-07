Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

