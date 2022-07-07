Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average is $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

