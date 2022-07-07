IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,352,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,558,000 after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in IAA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,790,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,108,000 after acquiring an additional 125,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IAA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,399,000 after acquiring an additional 192,369 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IAA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,031,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,087,000 after acquiring an additional 352,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

IAA stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.56. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 106.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

