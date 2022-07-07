IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Price Down 7.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) shares were down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$1.98. Approximately 186,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,343,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IMG shares. National Bankshares lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$905.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$451.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

