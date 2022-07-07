INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on INDT. JMP Securities reduced their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 695,363 shares in the company, valued at $50,066,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,247 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of INDT stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.
