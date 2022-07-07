INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INDT. JMP Securities reduced their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,536.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 695,363 shares in the company, valued at $50,066,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon W. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 80,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,247 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.27 million, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.83. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $82.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

