Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Reduced by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

IR stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

