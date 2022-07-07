Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Holdings Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.07% of Ingles Markets worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 142,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 815,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $86.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $101.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

