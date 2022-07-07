Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

INSP opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.57. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.17 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.