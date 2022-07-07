International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 138 ($1.67) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180.85 ($2.19).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 106.08 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 140. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.