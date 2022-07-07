Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $404.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

