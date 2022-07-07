iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $107.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.29.

