iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,147,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $281.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.93. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

