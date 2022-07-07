iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.