iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

