iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Stock Position Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 71,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38.

