iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

ACWI stock opened at $84.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.