iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,924 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,091,000 after buying an additional 1,252,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,559,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,294,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.64. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $79.41.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.