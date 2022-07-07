iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $141,569,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.