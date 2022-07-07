iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $137.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

