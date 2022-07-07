iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

