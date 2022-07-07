iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $5,639,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.