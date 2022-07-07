iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $195.78 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $178.49 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

