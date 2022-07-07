iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

BATS ITB opened at $56.00 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.87.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

