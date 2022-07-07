iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $85.62 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.69.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

