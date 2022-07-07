iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Short Interest Update

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 561,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSun in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the first quarter valued at $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in iSun by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in iSun by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 106,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISUN opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.34. iSun has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.41.

iSun ( NASDAQ:ISUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. iSun had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Analysts expect that iSun will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of iSun in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on iSun to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

