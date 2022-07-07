Jackson Square Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,254.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2,552.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

