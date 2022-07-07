Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.91. The stock has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

