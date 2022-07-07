Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.30 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

