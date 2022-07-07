Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.91. The company has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

