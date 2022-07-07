Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.30 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.

