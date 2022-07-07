Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.49.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

