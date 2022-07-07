JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lessened by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,740 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 6.6% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 228,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $109.30 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.