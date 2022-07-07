JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

