JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 228,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,276,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 154,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

