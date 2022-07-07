K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $109.30 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.