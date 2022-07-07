Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Up 19.0% in June

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,540 shares of company stock worth $1,648,213. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.70.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

