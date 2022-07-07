Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Up 18.9% in June

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,800 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 788,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KELYA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 40,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kelly Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after buying an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kelly Services by 165.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 656,552 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth about $9,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.97. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kelly Services’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

