KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 576,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after buying an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $17.25 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

