Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.45.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

