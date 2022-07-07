Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Price Target Cut to €54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($78.13) to €54.00 ($56.25) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($114.58) to €91.00 ($94.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($106.25) to €92.00 ($95.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kion Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

