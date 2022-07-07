Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

