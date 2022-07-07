Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.17.

KRNT opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

