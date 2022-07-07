Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.17.
KRNT opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $181.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52 and a beta of 2.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.
About Kornit Digital (Get Rating)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.