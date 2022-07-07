Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 17.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $735.00 to $670.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $471.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $543.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.