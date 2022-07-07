Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,369 Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euroseas by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.53. Euroseas had a net margin of 55.24% and a return on equity of 93.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

ESEA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 03, 2022, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 10 feeder and 8 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 58,871 twenty-foot equivalent unit (teu).

