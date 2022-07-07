Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 116.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 21,818.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

