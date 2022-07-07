Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SRB Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,029,000 after buying an additional 322,200 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $29,633,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,062,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,935,000 after purchasing an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 437,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

RNR stock opened at $152.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.53. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.52%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

